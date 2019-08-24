Sideline Game of the Week: Pinson Valley at Hewitt-Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - After a back-and-forth battle, Hewitt-Trussville escaped with its first win of the season after beating Pinson Valley 40-33 Friday night.
Hewitt running back and Auburn commit Armani Goodwin rushed for 227 yards and four touchdowns to help carry the Huskies to victory including one touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Pinson Valley led through the third quarter thanks to big catches from wide receivers Koolaid McKinstry and Keyonteze Johnson.
Hewitt opens the season 1-0 as Pinson Valley falls to 0-1.
“We knew it was going to be a dog fight, we made a lot of silly mistakes. It’s the first game for everyone, we knew we weren’t going to be crisp, they’re a lot similar to us, there’s a lot of unknowns, but I’m proud of our team to find a way to win,” said Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.