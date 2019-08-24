Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re expecting plenty of rain over the next two days as a front over the Tennessee Valley slowly drifts south today. This boundary will be the focusing area for numerous showers and thunderstorms in the very moist air. With the added clouds and rain, afternoon temperatures will be limited to the 88-93 degree range today and Sunday with the highest rain chances during the afternoon hours but a few rain areas will linger into the evening hours.
Moist southerly winds circulating around The Bermuda High to the east will push the his boundary back north and east before it can completely clear our area leaving us in the warm, moist sector of the system. In addition there is an area of low pressure cut off from the main branch of the Jet Stream which shows signs of tropical development over the next several days but this system will stay well to the east of our area.
Another area of low pressure will dip south toward the Gulf tomorrow and Monday allowing rain chances to remain high through Monday and possibly influencing the weather through Tuesday although some slightly drier air may overspread West Alabama by then which will limit rain chances west of I-65 but there will still be enough moisture to allow for the development of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
A cold front will finally approach the area by mid week bringing a drier trend spreading from north to south which will diminish rain chances and break some cooler, less humid conditions especially during the early morning hours Thursday and Friday. With the drier air and decreasing cloud cover will come warmer temperatures again with highs back at or above normal levels in the 90-93 degree range but we are expecting lower humidity levels for the end of the week.
