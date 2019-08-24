Popeye’s new chicken sandwich is a hit. So, how’d they do it?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Popeye’s on Arkadelphia Road was out of chicken sandwiches at 2:30 Friday afternoon.
And unless you’re living under a rock, you’ve probably heard about the new Popeye’s chicken sandwich and how it’s competing with the Chick-fil-A staple.
But where you’re not hearing about the newest menu item is on commercials or in ads. You’re reading about it on social media. And all that chatter is free advertising for Popeye’s.
It’s genius marketing, and UAB assistant professor Yufei Zhang says it’s more effective than the usual T.V. ads from the actual company.
“The reason that now a lot of people want to go to Popeye’s is just because we trust other consumers’ opinions more than the marketing campaigns or what companies want to tell you,” she said. “That trustworthy message from consumers makes you wonder, ‘Well I should try that product too. Maybe it’s good.’”
Apex Marketing says it’s a major success, the buzz and media mentions for the Popeye’s chicken sandwich has an equivalent ad value at over $23 million.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.