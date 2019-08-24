Girl kicker is the real deal at Northridge High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Female kickers at the high school level is certainly nothing new, but Aileen Charles may be on another level. The Northridge High School kicker easily cleared the uprights from 29 yards against Mountain Brook Friday night to put her team, the Northridge Jaguars on the board.
“It was a great moment for her,” said Randy Charles, Aileen’s dad. “For her to do that kick in her first varsity game is just incredible. I could not be more happy for her, she has worked so hard to get to this point.”
Aileen is just a tenth grader, yes a sophomore, and the way she kicked her first varsity attempt there will be plenty more in her future.
