City helping businesses impacted by Lurleen Wallace roadwork

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We told you earlier this year that construction along Lurleen Wallace Boulevard in Tuscaloosa is having a big impact on business.
Now the city is trying to do something about it. Some businesses were forced to close because of all the work.
This week, the Tuscaloosa city council awarded more than $200,000 in sales tax, business license and property tax rebates to a handful of businesses in the Lurleen Wallace construction zone. It’s all a part of the construction mitigation program which is aimed at helping businesses try and make up some of the money they’ve lost since roadwork started.
Councilman Kip Tyner says the work has been rough on business.
"It’s really bad. It had put such burden on businesses and some that have recently in the past couple of years developed along Lurleen. It’s sad that this is a state of Alabama project but they aren't being responsible for any of the hardships created by their construction,” Tyner said.
So far, close to 20 businesses have submitted applications to take part of the program.
