AT&T workers strike over contract negotiations

Today, CWA members notified the District 3 Office of the propaganda that AT&T distributed to employees. This propaganda is unfortunately in lockstep with the company's behavior during negotiations, as it isn't the truth. Similarly, during bargaining AT&T's lead negotiator requested to meet with District 3 leadership, claiming that the company, in an effort to reach an agreement, would be moving our direction on more than half of the twelve (12) priority issues brought to the table by our bargaining team. District 3 leadership accepted the invitation and attended the meeting where the AT&T's bargaining representatives stated that they could only bargain over one (1) of the twelve (12) priority issues. One (1) out of twelve (12) is a long way from over half. In CWA's Leadership School, we learn that honesty is very important in negotiations.