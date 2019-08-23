Wendy Cruse: Corn and Cojita Stuffed Tomatoes

Wendy Cruse: Corn-stuffed tomatoes
August 23, 2019 at 9:54 AM CDT - Updated August 23 at 9:54 AM

Ingredients:

2 ears corn, cut off cob

1 tablespoon olive oil

Sauté corn in oil for about 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and pour in bowl.

4 cloves roasted garlic

1 green onion

1 tablespoon cilantro

2 tablespoons cojita cheese

Zest of 1/2 lemon

Zest of 1/2 orange

Salt and pepper

6 to 8 ripe tomatoes

Directions:

Cut tomatoes in half and clean out seeds leaving a nice meaty shell.

Portion the corn mix into the tomatoes evenly.

Bake at 350 for about 8-10 minutes.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.