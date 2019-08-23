Wendy Cruse: Corn and Cojita Stuffed Tomatoes

Ingredients:
2 ears corn, cut off cob
1 tablespoon olive oil
Sauté corn in oil for about 5 minutes.
Remove from heat and pour in bowl.
4 cloves roasted garlic
1 green onion
1 tablespoon cilantro
2 tablespoons cojita cheese
Zest of 1/2 lemon
Zest of 1/2 orange
Salt and pepper
6 to 8 ripe tomatoes
Directions:
Cut tomatoes in half and clean out seeds leaving a nice meaty shell.
Portion the corn mix into the tomatoes evenly.
Bake at 350 for about 8-10 minutes.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.