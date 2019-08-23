23 Talladega College students to take trip to Japan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega College students are getting an opportunity to take the trip of a lifetime.
Thursday night, Talledega College’s president attended the Japan-American Society of Alabama’s 30th Anniversary Celebration at The Club.
Japan is sponsoring 23 Talladega College students with a trip this fall and all expenses will be paid.
Dr. Billy C. Hawkins says the students will not only get to explore Japan, but also immerse themselves in the culture.
“Our students must know about the entire world. And to have this global experience is very special because it just adds to their education,” said Dr. Hawkins.
Dr. Hawkins says he and his wife are still deciding whether they'll join on the trip.
Those 23 students haven’t been selected yet.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.