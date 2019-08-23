Stillman College partners with Arts ‘n Autism to help students with autism

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College is kicking off the school year with a new way to help autistic students.
The college teamed up with Arts ‘n Autism to help give students with autism a chance to not only get a college education but have their aids in the classes with them.
So far, they’re starting off with three students who registered for classes earlier this week. Since the classes are smaller and more intimate at Stillman, the college believes the students will really be comfortable and thrive. Some of the students signed up for math and art classes.
Arts ‘n Autism and Stillman college hope to grow the program in the future opening it up even more students with autism, if it’s a successful this year. “It’s pretty surreal,” said Jaret Copeland, a Stillman College freshman.
“This I think will help in part with some sense of independency, some development maybe in the workforce,” said Stillman College President Dr. Cynthia Warrick Stillman.
“It gives them that chance just to go to college..that excitement,” said Rick Lee, Arts ‘n Autism board president.
"Anybody who has worked with autistic students before know they are capable as anyone else,” said Kelly Shannon, the Art education coordinator and professor. Many of the students are not eligible for federal financial aid.
The College also helped raise money to go towards their tuition, by adding it to their Stillman local churches Sunday request.
