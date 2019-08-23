More concerns over Birmingham probation office relocation to Shelby County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama Pardons and Paroles board says its lease was up at its Birmingham probation office, resulting in a recent move to the Hoover area. The problem is, they didn’t let a lot of people know about it. The new probation office is just over a thousand feet from the Today Care Children’s daycare. Daycare management said they had no idea the probation office had moved just down the street. Parents didn’t want to go on camera, but they say it does raise safety concerns with the office being so close.