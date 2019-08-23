Man wanted in Homewood bank robbery arrested

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect wanted in the robbery of a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Homewood has been captured, arrested, and charged by police.
Detectives obtained a robbery warrant Thursday with a $60,000 bond for 49-year-old Monte Clayton Lynch.
Lynch is suspected in numerous bank robberies in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. The FBI and other agencies were involved in identifying him.
A tip reportedly came in and led police to Montgomery where he was taken into custody back on August 16.
He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail and will also be facing federal charges.
