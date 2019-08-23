Man fatally shot during robbery in Grayson Valley

Man fatally shot during robbery in Grayson Valley
As of Aug. 21, there have been 263 mass shootings in the U.S., according to Gun Violence Archive. (Source: unsplash.com)
By WBRC Staff | August 23, 2019 at 6:37 PM CDT - Updated August 23 at 6:37 PM

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A robbery that occurred in the Grayson Valley community Thursday night, left one man dead and another person injured.

35-year-old Michael James Moore was shot to death and a woman was shot and transported to UAB hospital.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of Nottinghill Dr. Thursday night. According to authorities, two males were invited into a home by two females. Once inside, the victims were held at gunpoint.

One of the suspects in the shooting is in custody. The other has been identified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.