Man fatally shot during robbery in Grayson Valley

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A robbery that occurred in the Grayson Valley community Thursday night, left one man dead and another person injured.
35-year-old Michael James Moore was shot to death and a woman was shot and transported to UAB hospital.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of Nottinghill Dr. Thursday night. According to authorities, two males were invited into a home by two females. Once inside, the victims were held at gunpoint.
One of the suspects in the shooting is in custody. The other has been identified.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.