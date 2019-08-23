Keeping high school football games safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools are taking steps to make the upcoming football season both fun and safe.
Fans entering stadiums can expect to go through metal detectors.
In addition, the director of school safety & security says starting the week of August 30th, they are implementing a clear bag policy.
The schools are giving people a week’s notice to make sure everyone is aware of the rule.
You can also expect to see anywhere from 25 to 30 Birmingham Police officers at a game.
In their preparation, the officers met with the school resource officers to share intel.
"Our SROs get them information on anything that possibly happened at the school or in the neighborhood. And that kind of helps to give them a watchful eye to know what to watch out for,” said John Baker, Director of School Safety and Security for Birmingham City Schools.
