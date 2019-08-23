Is bridge project affecting Uptown business?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We are seven months in with seven more to go. I went downtown to check things out... and surprisingly found a tale of two cities.
With the noise and construction literally overhead, Eugene’s Hot Chicken sits open... And the register is still in constant use.
"Literally the day after they closed the bridges down, we've had lines out the door," says Crystal Williamson.
After the 59/20 bridge project began, Manager of Operations, Crystal Williamson expected things to slow down. They started pushing their catering options and bought two food trucks. They didn’t prepare for the unexpected.
“We have hired more staff, put a lot of systems into place to be able to do what we can do here,” says Williamson.
They validate parking at the lot across the street and at the BJCC parking deck. She's surprised the customers keep coming.
"People would come in those first few weeks and say it took me 45 minutes to find you, but thank God I did!"
But it's a different story just across the road at Mugshots Grill and Bar.
“It’s actually down about 20-ish percent I would say. Some days more, some days less,” says Mitchial Skipper, area manager.
With limited parking, and construction on BJCC’s new stadium going on at the same time, things are tight. He’s focusing on managing staffing and how much food they order. All the while hoping things turn around soon.
“As long as business doesn’t drop too much more, I don’t think we’ll have too much of a problem. But it is a little, a little tough!” says Skipper.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.