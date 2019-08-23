Immigration advocates protest in Gadsden against labor leader arrest

The march went in front of the Etowah County Courthouse and the William H. Rhea Judicial Building before marching around the Etowah County Detention Center a few times. ICE detainees are kept on the top two floors. The group has said numerous times over the years the Etowah facility is the worst run of its kind in the country. Robledo says detainees don't have access to an outside yard, that cells and even common areas are crowded, and that the food is barely edible. Members of the group say there have been no improvements since Todd Entrekin left the sheriff's office and Jonathon Horton took over.