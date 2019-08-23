Hoover Woman Warns of Dangers of Tianna

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover woman is warning about the dangers of a drug called Tianna, which has been readily available in Alabama despite concerns of law enforcement. The woman with the warning admits she is going through a lot. She doesn’t want to be identified but she says she is fearful for husband. She says he is addicted to Tianna but he is not addressing the problem.
Her husband of eight years has gone through their bank account trying to buy this drug. Much of their accounts have been cleaned out. She now has to deal with bank trying to settle their debt.
"It has completely destroyed my family. It has turned this man into a completely different person. Its going to actually end up killing him. I honestly do believe it.” the woman said.
Tianna is readily available at some gas stations and convenience stores across Alabama. It is billed as natural drug but it has a man made additive to address depression. And it can turn addictive.
The woman hopes her husband will seek help through drug counseling.
Capt Clay Hammac, of the Shelby County Drug Task Force, says efforts to put TIanna on the controlled substance list failed in the last session of the state legislature. They hope to try again next year.
