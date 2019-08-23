Group hopes to make voting easier for high school students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Voting machines, sample ballots and registration forms; it can all be a bit overwhelming for someone who’s never voted before.
Now, a local group is working to take the stress out of voting for students who may be heading to the polls for the first time in 2020.
March For Our Lives, Birmingham chapter, a non-partisan group, said they’ve partnered with the Jefferson County Board of Registrars to bring the full voting experience to classrooms across all central Alabama districts.
They group said they plan to use simulations and hands-on seminars using real voting machines and sample ballots.
Member Ashely Causey said she experienced a similar process while attending school in Shelby County and it helped her as a first-time voter.
“They basically took us from beginning to end, the entire process. It really took away a lot of the anxieties for me. When you hear about voting when you’re young, it’s a lot different than actually doing it. I was always so scared,” Causey explained.
The group said they have reached out to several school districts. They hope to start the initiative soon.
