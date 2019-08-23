FIRST ALERT: Beneficial rainfall is on the way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We saw scattered storms develop yesterday, but many locations remained hot and dry. I think that changes greatly over the next couple of days as rain chances increase. We are mostly dry this morning with temperatures in the 70s. I can’t rule out a few showers this morning, but we expect a better coverage of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. With more cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will likely climb near average with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Storms that form will have the potential to be strong producing heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.
SIDELINE FORECAST: High school football kicks off for many schools tonight, and we can’t rule out the chance for storms early. We hope storms form this afternoon, stabilize the atmosphere, and reduce the coverage of storms around 7 p.m. It might be a good idea to pack a poncho and have our WBRC FIRST ALERT Weather app on you just in case a storm is nearby. Temperatures will likely start in the low to mid-80s around 7 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop near 80 degrees by 10 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for numerous showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. Rain chances remain around 70 percent. It won’t be a washout, but we do expect the greatest coverage of thunderstorm activity to occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will likely remain below average over the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE: Early next week will remain unsettled with high rain chances continuing into Monday and Tuesday. Monday has the potential to be our coolest day of the week with highs in the mid-80s. One of our models keeps us cooler in the upper 70s and lower 80s based on cloud coverage and higher rain chances. For now, we’ll keep highs in the mid-80s and adjust the forecast if necessary over the weekend.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL: With severe drought expanding in parts of Shelby County, we hope to see a good soaking rain across Central Alabama over the next five days. We could see 2-3 inches of rain add up over the next seven days. It won’t break our drought conditions, but it’ll definitely help us out.
TROPICAL UPDATE: We are monitoring a tropical wave moving through the Bahamas that has the potential to develop into our next tropical depression or storm in the next five days. National Hurricane Center is giving it a medium chance of developing. It will produce additional rain across Florida and into the Carolinas this weekend. Besides this one tropical wave, the tropics remain fairly quiet for this time of the year. Peak of the hurricane season occurs on September 10.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App to receive critical weather alerts.
Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.