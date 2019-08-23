FIRST ALERT: Beneficial rainfall is on the way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We saw scattered storms develop yesterday, but many locations remained hot and dry. I think that changes greatly over the next couple of days as rain chances increase. We are mostly dry this morning with temperatures in the 70s. I can’t rule out a few showers this morning, but we expect a better coverage of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. With more cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will likely climb near average with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Storms that form will have the potential to be strong producing heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.