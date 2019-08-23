EMS and First Responders under Threats

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders across the country are getting self defense courses for the possibility of violent confrontations on emergency calls.
Some first responders in Jefferson County have been exposed to violent situations. In 2012 a Hoover homeowner fired on Hoover firemen and emergency personnel called to a residence. No one was injured and the suspect was arrested by police. There are not many formal self defense courses taught to EMS personnel. They rely on law enforcement and being self aware. But what happens if a threat erupts during a routine call?
Hoover, Vestavia Hills and Birmingham all said they do not use self defense training courses.
“In cases such as that we try to maintain situational awareness. we try not to escalate the situation. Keep the situation calm. If we are unsuccessful we may have to back out and wait for the police.” Captain Scott West of the Hoover Fire Department said.
The Birmingham Fire and Rescue has access to bulletproof vests if they are needed.
