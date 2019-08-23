Bluetooth Security Concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bluetooth devices are supposed to make our lives easier, but leaving your bluetooth on when it’s not in use, could allow hackers to get into the device and get your personal data.
With the a growing crackdown on holding a cellphone while driving, bluetooth devices provide an alternative by allowing us to drive hands free. Like Wi-Fi, it sends information from one device to another. That’s the problem. Cyber security experts warn that leaving a bluetooth device on for periods of time, allows people the chance to to hack your devices.
“Just again the bad guys have found ways to break in to bridge networks, Bluetooths is another opportunity to obtain access to your personal devices whether it’s your computer, your tablet your phone etc,.” Hunter Hudson with Threat Advice said.
Here are some tips. Always use a minimum of eight characters for your PIN. Switch the Bluetooth into the not discoverable mode. Don’t accept pairing requests. When pairing devices, do it at home or office. Download and install regular updates
