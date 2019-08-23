Birmingham police searching for missing man suffering dementia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Birmingham are asking for your assistance in locating a missing man they say has been diagnosed with dementia.
63-year-old Gilbert Wooten, Jr. was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday near his residence in the 1200 block of Impala Drive in Birmingham.
Mr. Wooten was wearing a light gray shirt, black cap, blue jeans, and black sneakers with white stripes. He should also have a Maryland license in his possession.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Birmingham Police at 205-297-8413 or call 911.
