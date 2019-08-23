Birmingham police make second arrest in man’s murder

Birmingham police charge a second person with murder in the death of a man found on Turner Avenue.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police arrested a second person in a murder investigation from August 5.

Travec Brandon Ard, 22, of Fairfield is in the Jefferson County jail on a capital murder charge in the death of Brandon Rasario, 21, of Birmingham.

Travec Brandon Ard arrested in Birmingham man's murder. (SOURCE: Birmingham Police Dept.)
Officers from the East Precinct responded to the 9900 block of Turner Avenue after they got a call a man was lying on the street. Investigators say Rasario died from a gunshot wound.

Jasmine Roberson, 20, was arrested on August 5 and charged with murder.

Jasmine Roberson charged in Birmingham man's murder. (SOURCE: Birmingham Police Dept.)
Officers say Roberson was found driving Rasario’s car.

