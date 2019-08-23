Authorities search for prisoner who escaped from Tarrant City Jail

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are looking for a man who escaped from the Tarrant City Jail Thursday night.
An officer doing a jail check noticed a door was not shut and was having mechanical issues. Officers did a head count and noticed Anthony Dion Minor, Jr. was not there.
A review of jail surveillance camera shows at 8:24 p.m Minor leaving the Tarrant City Jail in a black and white stripe jump suit.
He was last seen in the area of Highway 79. Detectives obtained two felony warrants on Minor for possession of a forged Instrument escape.
Anyone with information on Minor is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
