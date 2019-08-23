Alabama high school teams celebrate touchdown worth more than 6 points

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Football took a back seat for at least one play Thursday night in Irondale.
Shades Valley and Clay Central joined together to provide an awesome moment for Tim Kiser, who has from Fragile X Syndrome.
On the final play of their jamboree, Tim entered the game at running back for Clay Central. He took the hand-off and sprinted 54 yards up the middle for a touchdown. Almost immediately after reaching the end zone, Tim was joined by his teammates and Shades Valley.
This is the second season Tim has scored a touchdown. His father, Kevin, tells us Tim has been playing football since third grade and literally sleeps with a football. He wants to be a kicker for Alabama or Jacksonville State.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.