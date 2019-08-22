Warning about kids and vaping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you know if that flash drive your child has is really a flash drive?
It sounds silly, right? But some items that look like flash drives are actually e-cigarettes.
That’s one example of the dozens of devices that the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force has confiscated from teenagers both in school and out in the community.
"I think it's very safe to say that this is rampant among our students because it's easy to hide in plain sight,” said Hammac, commander of the Task Force and director of Compact 2020.
How easy? How about vaping devices that look like key fobs or smart watches. “Looks like a very traditional smart watch. And this item even operates as a smart watch. But in reality, you take it apart and it’s a vape,” said Hammac.
He adds parents need to take an active role in their teenagers’ lives, now more than ever.
"Let’s make sure our students know good solid information from mom and dad about the real and present dangers associated with vaping and e-cigarettes. It is not a health alternative to traditional smoking. If anything it creates a false sense of safety and so it can be just as damaging,” said Hammac.
