Walker County Sheriff targeting “hot spots”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County sheriff’s office is trying to reduce crime by targeting “hot spots.”
Those are areas where there have been several reports of criminal activity.
Sheriff Nick Smith says since starting the program a week ago, they have arrested 28 people.
The idea is to put the bad guys in jail or drive them out of the area.
“You typically have areas where crime is higher than others. And they stay there. I’ve learned that criminals always take the path of least resistance. So, wherever there is not a lot of resistance, that’s where they are going to be. So, we have to identify those areas and we’ve got to drive them out,” said Smith.
