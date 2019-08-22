Volunteers plan cleanup day for Calhoun Theater in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of downtown Anniston supporters want to clean up the area, starting with what could be its crown jewel: the old Calhoun Theater.
The 77-year-old theater doesn’t look as much like a movie theater anymore. The marquee was removed in 2010 to protect it against further damage. It had already accumulated some rust and dents. When we did a story on the marquee removal at the time, we were told it was going to be stored at the Anniston Army Depot.
The fire marshal says the roof and interior are too unsteady to let anyone inside.
Now, a group of business owners and other citizens are planning a cleanup day, likely sometime in October.
They'll be cleaning up the exterior as much as they can, including removing vines from the northern wall.
They hope to restore it as some type of special events venue.
"Downtown needs some sort of venue to bring people downtown for live music, or, you know, CAST performances, or, you know, anything to bring people downtown. It'll be fantastic," said Ed Deyo, chairperson of Main Street Anniston.
He and others envision one possibility as an open-air venue, as the Rialto in Roanoke turned out to be. But many of their ideas, they admit, would take grants or fundraising, such as restoring the marquee and its neon.
The Theater opened in February 1942 with a comedy, “Look Who’s Laughing,” which featured radio stars Edgar Bergen (and his ventriloquism dummy, Charlie McCarthy), Fibber McGee and Molly and a young Lucille Ball. Historic photos and ads also show movies such as “Seven Alone,” “Three Days of the Condor,” and the Elton John movie “Friends.” The first “Star Wars” movie opened there in 1977, and a poster for a low budget film, “Timerider,” stayed up for years after the theater closed.
A fire heavily damaged the theater in 1947, but it was only closed a short time for repairs before reopening.
