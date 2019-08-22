Traffic woes continue as 59/20 bridge project hits halfway point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 59/20 bridge replacement project is about halfway through. The contract calls for completion by March 22, 2020.
Still, drivers are complaining about traffic congestion despite improvements from ALDOT.
If you drive up and down Carraway Boulevard, you’ll see a lot of vehicles. Delores Barkers is retired and gets out about three times a week, but she says that’s enough.
“It’s awful. Traffic is awful on 26th. I don’t care what they say, it’s still back to back bumper to bumper.” Barkers said.
ALDOT Regional Engineer DeJarvis Leonard tells WBRC FOX6 News traffic flow is improving.
“We’ve seen improvements, especially on Carraway. We made some improvements to the signals from 5th Avenue to 12th. Should relieve some of the congestion we had in the past,” Leonard said.
Another big complaint from drivers are the 18-wheelers on side streets.
“I don’t like to deal with big trucks. I don’t like trucks on the side of me. I don’t want to be on the side of a truck,” Barkers said.
Leonard believed more trucks are taking detours around the city.
“We have seen some adjustments. We think that’s getting a lot better,” Leonard said.
While Barkers may disagree, she can’t wait for the project to be finished.
“I cant wait for this project to be through. Actually, they are doing good. I’ve seen the progress every day,” Barkers said.
