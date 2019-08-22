BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday, Alabama Athletics and the Alabama Student Government Association started the Tide Loyalty Points program; exclusive to UA students and begins with the start of the 2019 football season.
“I think it’s a good idea. I think it’s a good initiative and I think people will do it,” Holly Barnett explained.
Students will be rewarded with a priority points system to get regular and postseason tickets.
"I definitely want to go to some away games. So if that helps me get those tickets then I’m all for it,” said Charlie Wiesner.
Points will be awarded for credit hours earned at the University and for attending Alabama football games. Some students see it as a way to get more fans to come to games and maybe stay until the end.
“I think it’s a little sad to see the fans leave early. But I think the new points system could help with that.”
Priority access to regular and postseason tickets will be determined by the total points a student accumulates while enrolled at Alabama. The University is expected to announce more information about the ticket program next week.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.