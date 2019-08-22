Teens caught vandalizing Mt. Olive Ball Park

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Six teenagers were caught earlier this week vandalizing Mt. Olive Ball Park. The community park has been around for years.
Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, former Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Dwight Sloan, who is chairman of the park board, says he found the teenagers - five girls and one boy ages 14 to 15 years old.
“I came to the park to check up on some workers doing work and caught the six individuals spray painting the old restroom facility,” Sloan said.
The teens broke into one building to get the spray paint.
The vandalized building was spray painted on three sides and inside the building.
Sloan says they have been working to improve and keep up for people in the community. “When you come in and find kids doing damage to the park when you are trying to make it better for the kids, it’s disappointing. It’s aggravating at the same time,” Sloan said.
Sloan said the teens face possible felony and misdemeanor charges, but it could only be a life lesson.
“They are going to be responsible equally for this damage. They are going to have to paint this building. They wanted to do some painting. We are going to let them do some painting inside and out,” Sloan said.
