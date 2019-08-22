Talladega Superspeedway makeover is the future of NASCAR for race fans

Construction continues at 'Dega at the track infield that will take fans closer to the action and their favorite drivers. Hall of fame driver Rusty Wallace toured the track and he admits he is blown away for this opportunity for the fans. “This is going to be a game changer for this sport,” said Wallace. “To give this type of access to the race fans is going to be the ultimate experience. They will be feet away as teams and drivers work. And when the race is taking place you won’t miss anything that is happening. Incredible!”