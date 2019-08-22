State board responds to an unpopular decision to move parole office out of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a decision that upset some people in the Birmingham area because they said it created a hardship.
Thursday the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles announced changes to the decision to move its field office from Birmingham to Shelby County.
The state moved its Birmingham probation and parole office from downtown to a brick building in the Hoover area just off Highway 31.
Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr says he found out about the move when the public did.
Carr says the move makes it tougher for people to check in with their parole officers.
As Josh Gauntt reported Wednesday, the nearest MAX bus stop is over two miles away and there are no sidewalks leading to the new location. Carr tells us the majority of people on probation or parole are involved in Jefferson County cases, not Shelby.
In response to questions and concerns about the Birmingham City Field Office relocation, the Board of Pardons and Paroles released the following statement:
On August 1, 2019, upon the expiration of its original ten-year lease, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles began its field office operations at 2176 Parkway Lake Drive, in Hoover, Shelby County. The decision to relocate to a different property had been made in October 2017, with the goal of providing a more modern facility for our officers and clients. This was accomplished with the relocation, and at a less expensive monthly rent.
However, we recognize the hardship that this move places on our clients, particularly a large population with limited access to reliable transportation options. We understand that this is not an optimal arrangement without certain accommodations. The ABPP is attempting to swiftly alleviate this issue in the following two ways.
First, we are finalizing plans to utilize the lower-level courtroom of the Jefferson County Courthouse as a temporary location for the monthly reporting of probationers and parolees until a satellite office is established in Jefferson County.
Secondly, we are pursuing a satellite office to be housed in the current Birmingham Day Reporting Center location, approximately two miles from the Jefferson County Courthouse.
We hope these immediate efforts will address some of the concerns that this relocation has caused. We will send out additional communications when these plans are finalized.
