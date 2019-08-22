State board responds to an unpopular decision to move parole office out of Birmingham

On August 1, 2019, upon the expiration of its original ten-year lease, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles began its field office operations at 2176 Parkway Lake Drive, in Hoover, Shelby County. The decision to relocate to a different property had been made in October 2017, with the goal of providing a more modern facility for our officers and clients. This was accomplished with the relocation, and at a less expensive monthly rent.