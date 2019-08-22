Shelby County expands DHR building accommodating to growth

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County leaders are working hard to make sure that the county’s service facilities can keep up with the area’s rapid growth.
Work is underway on a new wing being added to the DHR to building. There will be 50 more office units, more room for programming and meeting space for all the services that they provide for families.
Chad Scroggins in the Shelby County Development Officer and he says that right now DHR employees are doing a lot of sharing when it comes to making the current space work.
“There are shared office space there’s not enough room for clients of DHR to actually meet with the program staff so this will provide some meeting space to meet the needs of those who come here," he explains.
Not only will the new portion be added, but there are also plans to renovate the current facility.
The estimated completion date is July 2020.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.