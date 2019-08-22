Shelby County Arts Center opening delayed

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The opening of the highly anticipated Shelby County Arts Center is behind schedule.
The brand new state of the art facility was supposed to be open by now, but there is still a lot of work going on there.
The first event the new building was supposed to host is happening now, but it had to be moved. The “Making Alabama: A Bicentennial Traveling Exhibit” is being held at the Shelby County Exhibition Center.
As of now, there is a light opening set for September 20, but no word yet on what parts on the building will be complete.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.