Search for Kelsey Starling resumes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, crews with ALEA Marine Police, the Smith Lake Task Force and Houston County Rescue Unit were busy searching for Kelsey Starling.
“Considering the resources we’ve got together, everything is going great, everybody’s working together and coming together for one cause and one goal," says Ashton Davis, President of Houston County Rescue Unit.
Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that two more people had been arrested in Starling’s death—Nick and Jodi Suggs, both charged with criminally negligent homicide. Indictments against the two state they were driving the boat that crashed into the vessel Kelsey was aboard, throwing her into the lake.
The search was postponed in late July. Volunteers had to go back to their jobs and more time was needed to find divers.
“We only have a select few who are capable of diving in this type of environment considering the depth and entanglement hazard and navigation hazard. We had to outsource a couple of divers from across the country and fly them over here for this operation,” said Davis.
Friends of the family also raised money for a remote operated vehicle which gives much better detail than standard sonar. It can more easily navigate the fully grown trees at the bottom of the lake, and it can dive deeper--we’re told the lake is more than 230 feet deep. Davis is grateful for it, and for the community helping out.
“Feeding us, supporting us, giving us places to stay. They’ve supported us since day one. Everybody still believes we can do it, our group is well trained and experienced in this environment and they believe they can make it happen, if anyone can make it happen. We’re going to do everything we can to bring her home.”
State agencies will continue to help until Friday, after that the family has raised money to continue the search on their own if needed. Family released a statement today saying in part:
"We look forward to receiving information yielded from this investigation that resulted in this indictment."
They also go on to thank those in the community and the state for their support.
