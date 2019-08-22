Samford football is ready for the big stage on national TV

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Only a handful of college football teams will kickoff the season this weekend, and Samford University is one of them.
The Bulldogs will get a chance to play on a big stage in front of a national audience, an opportunity Samford Head Football Coach Chris Hatcher does not take lightly.
“I hope we can put on a really good show,” said Hatcher. “We are extremely excited to know that this is an opportunity to show the nation what we can do as individuals and as a team. This does not happen very often, it’ll be cool.”
Samford takes on Youngstown State down in Montgomery on Saturday at 2 p.m. in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN.
Watch the full interview with Hatcher:
