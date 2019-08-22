Playoffs? String of clean sheets has Legion FC in playoff contention

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a lot of soccer left for Legion FC, but if the season ended today, Birmingham has a spot in the playoffs.
Legion FC has won five of its last six matches since July 13. And during that stretch, goalkeeper Matt VanOekel has a clean sheet in all six matches. Birmingham hasn’t actually lost since June 29.
Legion FC has picked up 16 points since the beginning of July and currently sits 10th in the Eastern Conference standings. The top 10 teams in each division make the postseason.
The idea of a playoff run in an inaugural season is exciting, but the full picture provides the real story. It’s rarely easy being one of the new kids on the block and the team had to endure some understandable hardships. Birmingham was no different. The recent string of success follows Legion FC losing eight of 12 matches from May 1 to late June.
Legion FC has 11 remaining matches in the 2019 season. Birmingham plays at home on September 13, September 20, October 5, October 16 and October 20. You can view the entire schedule here.
