Oakman HS building men out on the football field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The big question that can sometimes be asked is what’s more important - winning football games or building young men to have productive lives? At Oakman High School, new Head Football Coach Ryan Hall believes you can do both.
“We want to give our guys a great high school experience,” said Hall. “It can’t be all about winning games, we have to be building something or growing boys into men. Football is a great tool to do that and at the same time be successful on the field.”
Hall is a first time, first year head football coach. He has head coaching experience, but in baseball. Hall had been the offensive coordinator at Jasper High School before taking over the top duties at Oakman. Hall inherits a program that did go the playoffs last season and finished with a 5-6 record.
A reminder we are getting close to the start of the 31st season of Sideline on WBRC FOX6 News. Friday at 10:25 p.m. is when the award-winning high school football show will broadcast.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.