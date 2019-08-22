Music and Miracles Radiothon to benefit Children’s of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The annual Music & Miracles Radiothon is underway to support Children’s of Alabama.
IHeartRadio stations Magic 96.5 and 103.7 The Q are broadcasting live from the Performance Area at the hospital, accepting calls to donate to the Children’s Miracle network Hospital.
The event is Thursday August 22 -23 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Miss Alabama, Tiara Pennington, will also be on-site to visit and craft with patients and Listeners will hear the stories of patients who have overcome challenging illnesses and injuries through the care received at Children’s of Alabama.
Anyone interested in donating can call 1-866-719-KIDS (5437), texting KidsAL to 51555 or going online.
