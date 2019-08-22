Marijuana plants found in closet during arrest in Walker County

Walker County investigators find marijuana plants in a closet during an arrest. (SOURCE: WALKER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE) (Source: Randy Fielding)
By WBRC Staff | August 22, 2019

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Sumiton man is accused of selling meth and growing marijuana plants in his home.

Thursday the Walker County Sheriff’s Narcotics and SWAT Divisions along with the Sumiton Police Department and Jasper Police Department Narcotics Division arrested and charged Randall Lee Butler, 22, with Distribution of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana 1st degree.

Investigators find drugs and marijuana plants in a Walker County home during a drug bust. (SOURCE: WALKER COUNTY SHERIFF"S OFFICE)
Investigators found drug paraphernalia, Suboxone, and a small indoor Marijuana grow lab in a walk-in closet inside the home on Hull Road.

One of the marijuana plants investigators say they found in a Walker County home. (SOURCE: WALKER COUNTY SHERIFF"S OFFICE)
Narcotics Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and the Multi-jurisdictional Drug Task Force say they will use asset forfeiture through the District Attorney to show drug dealers it’s not profitable to sell drugs in Walker County, seizing any vehicles and property the law allows.

