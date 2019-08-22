Man arrested in Trussville for child pornography

Trussville, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville Police raided a home and arrested a man Tuesday for child pornography.
31-year-old Ian Kennedy was charged with Production of Pornography with Minors, Dissemination/Display
of Child Pornography, and Possession of Child Pornography.
According to authorities, a search warrant as obtained for a home in the 3500 block of Queenstown Road after receiving a crime tip from the National Center for missing and Exploited Children.
“In a preliminary search of the residence, detectives located multiple electronic devices within the home that contained alleged pornographic images of prepubescent children.” said a Trussville Police representative.
Kennedy is in custody and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail with bonds totaling over one-million dollars.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.