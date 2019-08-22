Man arrested after meth bust in Walker County

(Source: Randy Fielding)
By WBRC Staff | August 22, 2019 at 6:21 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 6:21 PM

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A search warrant executed in Union Chapel, Walker County resulted in the arrest of a man on methamphetamine charges.

55-year-old John Woodrow Murray was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, 2 counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana 1st, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

John Woodrow “J.W.” Murray arrested after drug raid. (Source: Randy Fielding)

During the raid the Walker County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and SWAT Divisions along with Sumiton Police seized almost 50 grams of Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia, a gallon size bag of marijuana, and $5,196.

(Source: Randy Fielding)

According to authorities, Murray was making deliveries throughout the county and was also selling from his home on Old Birmingham Hwy near Gardner’s Gin Rd.

