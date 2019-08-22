Man arrested after meth bust in Walker County

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A search warrant executed in Union Chapel, Walker County resulted in the arrest of a man on methamphetamine charges.
55-year-old John Woodrow Murray was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine, 2 counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana 1st, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
During the raid the Walker County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and SWAT Divisions along with Sumiton Police seized almost 50 grams of Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia, a gallon size bag of marijuana, and $5,196.
According to authorities, Murray was making deliveries throughout the county and was also selling from his home on Old Birmingham Hwy near Gardner’s Gin Rd.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.