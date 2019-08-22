Jasper High School football starts new season on new turf

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jasper High School Football team will begin their season Thursday on a new playing surface.
Artificial turf has been installed at their football stadium and school leaders say it will be safer for players.
The head football coach says after a playoff game last year, he came out to the old field the next morning and it had rained.
“And I saw it in the daylight for the first time and it just looked terrible. And it’s not safe. And so our administration went to bat for us and got this done,” said Bryan Moore, Jasper Head Football Coach.
“It’s a surface that’s even across the plain. So you’re not going to have holes and bumps, to trip up players, to twist knees. I believe it’s safer for them for concussions,” said Jonathan Allen, Jasper High School Principal.
Jasper was opening the season hosting rival Cullman. They were expecting a large crowd.
“We’ll have plenty of police officers and we’ll have a game day events group that we partner with that handles all of our parking, monitors parking lot security. There is plenty of lighting. So it should present a quality environment,” said Jonathan Jordan, Jasper City Schools Athletics Director.
