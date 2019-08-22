Helena PD: Man shoots, kills wife during domestic altercation

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena police responded to a domestic altercation in the 8400 block of Shoreside Lane on Thursday around 11 a.m.
Police say they arrived on the scene to find a female deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim’s husband was taken into custody.
The couple has a history of domestic incidents, according to police. Officers want to assure the community that this does not appear to be a random act.
Authorities continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.