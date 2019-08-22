Helena PD: Man shoots, kills wife during domestic altercation

Helena PD: Man shoots, kills wife during domestic altercation
(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff | August 22, 2019 at 1:44 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 1:47 PM

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena police responded to a domestic altercation in the 8400 block of Shoreside Lane on Thursday around 11 a.m.

Police say they arrived on the scene to find a female deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim’s husband was taken into custody.

The couple has a history of domestic incidents, according to police. Officers want to assure the community that this does not appear to be a random act.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.