Heimlich Maneuver tips

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hopefully you won’t be, but if you ever find yourself in a situation where you or someone else is choking, we’re On Your Side with some tips for the Heimlich Maneuver.
First, locate the person’s belly button. Make a fist with your dominant hand and place the flat part of your first directly above their belly button. Clasp that fist and perform inward and upward thrusts in a letter "J" motion. Perform five times, and if that doesn’t remove the object, have someone call 911.
For more in-depth instructions and additional details, click this link.
