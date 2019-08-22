Heimlich Maneuver tips

(Source: healthline.com)
By WBRC Staff | August 22, 2019 at 2:29 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 2:29 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hopefully you won’t be, but if you ever find yourself in a situation where you or someone else is choking, we’re On Your Side with some tips for the Heimlich Maneuver.

First, locate the person’s belly button. Make a fist with your dominant hand and place the flat part of your first directly above their belly button. Clasp that fist and perform inward and upward thrusts in a letter "J" motion. Perform five times, and if that doesn’t remove the object, have someone call 911.

For more in-depth instructions and additional details, click this link.

