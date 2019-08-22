Four accused of throwing drugs over Bibb Co. prison fence

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials in Brent say they arrested four people Wednesday morning after they were spotted throwing packages containing narcotics over the Bibb County Correctional Facility fence.
The four people arrested were 46-year-old Quentin Truss from Talladega, 42-year-old John Key from Birmingham, 27-year-old Heather Carroll from Lincoln, and 25-year-old Lauren Grier from Talladega.
We’re told the packages contained narcotics including meth, marijuana, suboxone strips, and other contraband items.
All four suspects were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and promoting prison contraband. They are currently being held at the Bibb County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
