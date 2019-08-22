FIRST ALERT: Rain chances are increasing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday! We are starting off the morning mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s. We should begin the day with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll see some sunshine that will heat us up into the lower 90s this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity levels, it will feel like it is around 98-102 degrees. No heat advisory anticipated this afternoon as more showers and storms will begin to develop. It might be a good idea to grab the umbrella and keep it on you for the next several days. I think the best time to see rain across Central Alabama will be in the evening hours. Rain chances increase this afternoon around 40-50 percent with most of the storms moving from west to east.