FIRST ALERT: Rain chances are increasing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday! We are starting off the morning mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s. We should begin the day with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll see some sunshine that will heat us up into the lower 90s this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity levels, it will feel like it is around 98-102 degrees. No heat advisory anticipated this afternoon as more showers and storms will begin to develop. It might be a good idea to grab the umbrella and keep it on you for the next several days. I think the best time to see rain across Central Alabama will be in the evening hours. Rain chances increase this afternoon around 40-50 percent with most of the storms moving from west to east.
FIRST ALERT: Storms that form today and into the weekend will have the chance to produce gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Just a reminder that when thunder roars, go indoors. While most storms will likely remain below severe levels, we can never rule out one or two strong storms.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the increasing rain chances expected tomorrow and into the weekend. A disturbance to our north will continue to slowly move the south. It will meet up with tropical moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. The two systems will enhance our rain chances and cloud cover. Extra cloud cover should translate to slightly cooler daytime high temperatures. I expect many locations staying in the mid to upper 80s going into the weekend. Rain chances are up around 60-70 percent each day. It will not rain the entire day, but storms will likely increase in coverage during the afternoon and evening hours. I can’t rule out isolated showers lingering into the overnight hours as well. Humidity levels will remain high for the next five days, so feels like temperatures will likely remain in the 90s.
RAINFALL POTENTIAL: The latest models are showing rainfall totals of around two inches for a large majority of North and Central Alabama over the next seven days. We certainly could use some much needed rainfall due to the current drought conditions.
LONG RANGE: Once the rain moves out of here by next Wednesday, we’ll likely dry out for a few days with seasonable temperatures. Highs next Wednesday and Thursday could stay in the upper 80s. Models are hinting at slightly drier and cooler air moving in by next Friday morning giving us morning temperatures in the mid-60s. There’s a chance we could see below-average temperatures going into the first week of September. Let’s hope it verifies!
TROPICS: Chantal has become a tropical depression in the Northern Atlantic and is not a threat to the United States. We continue to watch two tropical waves. One wave is in the Bahamas and it has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days off the Southeast coast. It will likely enhance rain chances for parts of Florida and northwards into the Carolinas. The tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico will likely move northwards and enhance our rain chances for early next week. We are not expecting any development from this wave.
