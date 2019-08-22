Bitter Socialite: Cantaloupe Preserves

Ingredients:
4 cups chopped cantaloupe
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
Juice of 1 lemon
1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt
1/2 cup honey
2 teaspoons pectin
Directions:
1. Bring cantaloupe to a boil with 1 cup water in a medium saucepan. Once boiling, mash cantaloupe slightly with a potato masher. Allow to boil for 5 minutes.
2. Add sugar and lemon juice. Let boil for 15 minutes or until mixture thickens slightly.
3. Stir in salt, honey, and pectin. Bring to a rolling boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and spoon into jars. Refrigerate. Jam can be refrigerated for up to a month.
