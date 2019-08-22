Birmingham probation office suddenly moves to Hoover area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Without telling a lot of people, the state recently moved its Birmingham probation and parole office from downtown to a brick building in the Hoover area just off Highway 31 in Shelby County
Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr says he found out about the move when we did.
"I wasn’t given any information or reason why. I was just notified just like the public was,” Carr said.
Carr says the move makes it tougher for people to check in with their parole officers. The nearest MAX bus stop is over two miles away and there’s no sidewalks leading to the new location. Carr tells us the majority of people on probation or parole are involved in Jefferson County cases, not Shelby.
"Most of those individuals already have hurdles and barriers and now placing it in Hoover is just another barrier because transportation is a big issue for them,” Carr said.
Carmone Owens, who spent time in prison for burglary, says he was sentenced to eight 35-year terms but got paroled. He still has to check in with the parole office and this move by the state has him scratching his head.
"Logistically, I can’t fathom a reason for them to move it like that when you would just look at the demographics that the majority of your clients are coming from the Birmingham area,” Owens said.
Owens is now the executive director of 2nd Chance Lifesavers. He works with parolees to help them reenter society.
"Parole is a privilege, we understand that, but you still have a job and your job needs to there, so people try to minimize the time they’re at work and this changes that a lot,” Owens said.
Carr says contrary to popular belief, he wants to see people on probation be successful. He says this latest hurdle may impact a lot of them in a negative way.
"It’s one of those things you try and make sense of what the purpose is behind it and who does it benefit?" Carr said.
The pardons and parole agency says it will get back with us Thursday with a response.
