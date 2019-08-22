Bama Fast Pass program makes transferring to UA from 2 year schools easier

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Julian Reyes, a transfer student at the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa, feels that the system in place made it easier for him to transfer.
“I was able to find out if I was accepted into my program and everything in about two weeks,” Reyes said. The Bama Fast Pass program gives future students the ability to apply for admission as early as their first semester at a two-year college.
“We definitely want to be good partners with the community colleges. And so we see it as an opportunity to recruit those community college students by utilizing this program. But also allowing them to complete those two year associate degrees and put them on track with their four year degree,” Landon Waid, interim assistant VP of Enrollment Management says.
Those students get access to Degree Works, the University’s web-based degree completion tracker, to see how their community college classes transfer to Alabama. Reyes transferred from Georgia Military College and used the system to see how many of his classes would transfer from his old school to his new one.
“They had a transfer table for all of the equivalent courses. That just made it a lot easier to see what all credits were going to transfer for me,” Reyes said.
Waid says there are around 1500 transfer students at the University each semester. About 1100 of those students transfer from community colleges.
